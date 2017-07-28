Ditch The Delivery And Make This Zesty Lemon, Pecorino and Red Onion Focaccia Instead
If you love pizza as much as we do, you’ve probably heard of Pizzeria Bianco, the legendary Arizona-based pizza mecca founded by the James Beard award-winning chef Chris Bianco, and its sister restaurants Pane Bianco and Tratto, all located in Phoenix. Bianco’s pies are known as arguably one of the best in America—Zagat even declared him as one of the six chefs who have changed this signature dish. This summer, he invites us into his kitchen with his first ever cookbook, BIANCO: Pizza, Pasta, and Other Food I Like ($35, amazon.com).
RELATED: Celebrities Eating PIzza in Ball Gowns
In this fully illustrated, colorful cookbook, Bianco not only walks us through how he makes his famed pizza and everything that makes it special—from the basics of flour to the perfect crust—but also features recipes for sides and desserts that pair impeccably with it. And for those of us who can’t get to Phoenix ASAP, Bianco shares a behind-the-scenes look at his signature dishes, taken straight from his beloved restaurants and provides techniques for simplifying his methods for your own kitchen.
One of Bianco’s favorite things to eat since he was a child (and soon-to-be yours) is focaccia. To make this tender Sicilian pizza he starts with the same homemade dough that sets the foundation for his popular pies. This version, topped with lemon, pecorino, and red onion, is reminiscent of the flavors he loved growing up in New York and is sure to satisfy any pizza craving.
Read on to learn how you can make this zesty, heavenly focaccia at home. And if you don't have the time or patience to make own dough, then visit your local pizza shop to pick up some dough. It probably won't have quite the same tang as Bianco's recipe, but hey, it's a start.
Lemon, Pecorino, and Red Onion Focaccia
How to Make It
Cookbook Source
From BIANCO by Chris Bianco. Copyright 2017 Chris Bianco. Excerpted by permission of Ecco, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.