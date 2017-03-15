How to Make a Frito Pie—Even if You're Not Going to SXSW

Texas is synonymous with barbecue—and the unsung hero of any Southern menu is, without a doubt, the Frito pie. For the uninitiated, the traditional dish made of chili, cheese, and corn chips (read: Fritos) and occasionally topped with salsa, refried beans, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños is basically a glorified, saltier version of nachos, but that doesn't make it any less delicious or heavily addicting.

The crème de la crème of the inspired creation—the origins of which are unknown—can be found at Lamberts Downtown Barbecue in Austin, Texas, an upscale barbecue restaurant that serves up fresh takes on classic fare. "The Frito pie epitomizes what Lamberts is all about: taking a beloved thing and elevating its awesomeness with the quality of ingredients and fancy technique," says executive chef and co-owner Larry McGuire.

Read on for the recipe, which will draw crowds from near and far at South by Southwest this weekend.