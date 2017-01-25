Kourtney Kardashian's Turkey Chili Is the Ultimate Comfort Recipe

Each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has their own particular niche. Khloé has the fitspo game on lock, Kylie has her infamous Lip Kits. But no one does health and lifestyle like Kourtney, the queen of clean eating. So as we slog through the winter months in search of new recipes that satisfy both our need for cold-weather comfort food and attempt to cling to our get-healthy resolutions, we turn to the eldest Kardashian and her official website for guidance.

Her go-to recipe? This healthy and filling turkey chili topped with slices of avocado. "We love to make it with cornbread, which is naturally gluten-free," she says. "Use lean ground turkey, since it's low in calories, provides your daily amount of protein, and tastes delicious too!" Read on for the full recipe.