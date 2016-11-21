Skip the Canned Cranberries with Kourtney Kardashian's Homemade Version

Turkey undoubtably stands as the star of the Thanksgiving table, but really what's a main dish without its side flavors? It's easy to push sides to the, well, side, and simply rip open a powdered potato mix or pre-made stuffing, but the payoff of a homemade spread is undeniable. Take it from Kourtney Kardashian.

The mom-of-three is famously health conscious, so it should come as no surprise that her Thanksgiving spread promises to be free of too much processed food. As part of her ongoing effort to eat (somewhat) clean through the holidays, Kardashian continues to share guilt-free Thanksgiving recipes. On Morning morning, the eldest sister took to her website to share her homemade cranberry (kranberry?) sauce recipe. The super quick sauce incorporates fresh organic cranberries, orange zest, and little else so you can whip it up in a pinch.

Try it for yourself and consider skipping that canned shaped plating technique usually reserved for the cranberries this year.

For more of Kardashian's recipes, visit her website or download her app on the iTunes Store.