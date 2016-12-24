Kourtney Kardashian Always Makes These Christmas Cookies with Her Kids

Ivan Solis for Kourtney Kardashian
It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out during the holiday season—from towering Christmas trees to extravagant gifts, they definitely get in the spirit.

And oldest sibling Kourtney Kardashian might enjoy this time of year most of all, especially since she's the mom to three adorable little ones, Mason, 6, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 23 months. However, that doesn't mean the self-proclaimed health nut chooses to sacrifice her strict diet in order to indulge in a yummy batch of treats. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star recently shared a recipe on her website and app for the classic homemade gingersnap cookies that she makes with her kids every year around Christmas, and they are surprisingly healthy.

Kardashian adapted her original recipe for the must-have mini desserts to make them both dairy-free and gluten-free as to ensure that everyone at your holiday party can enjoy them. But that doesn't mean the cookies are any less delicious.

Read on for the how-to below.

Kourtney Kardashian's Dairy-Free and Gluten-Free Gingersnap Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup vegan butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup organic white sugar
  • 1/2 cup organic light brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup organic gluten-free molasses
  • 1 organic cage-free egg, lightly beaten
  • 2 ¼ cups all-purpose gluten-free flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons organic baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoons organic ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon organic ground cloves
  • 1/2 teaspoon organic ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon organic ground cardamom
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon organic salt
  • 1 cup organic ginger nibs
  • 1/2 cup organic white sugar for rolling

How to Make It

1. Using a hand mixer, combine vegan butter with sugars until smooth and fluffy.
2. Add molasses and egg, and mix to combine.
3. In separate bowl, whisk together dry ingredients except for the ½ cup of white sugar reserved for rolling.
4. Add dry ingredients and mix to combine.
5. Fold in the ginger nibs and refrigerate for 1 hour.
6. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
7. Roll dough into 1 inch balls, roll in reserved white sugar and place on un-greased cookie sheet 2 inches apart.
8. Bake until golden, about 7-9 minutes.

