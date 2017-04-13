The Kardashians Love This Healthy Twist on Deviled Eggs for Easter Sunday

Easter’s just a few days away and if you find yourself scratching your head for a last-minute menu, we’ve got the perfect appetizer for you. Kourtney Kardashian, the resident health queen of the family, offers up a lightened-up version of a childhood favorite with her dairy-free avocado deviled eggs.

“Growing up, my mom always made deviled eggs for Easter Sunday,” the eldest sister shared on her site and app. “I still love to make them, but I have my own special twist to make them dairy-free and extra delicious by adding avocado.”

We’re still down with avocado anything, so this recipe sounds right up our alley. The avocado gets mashed with traditional egg yolks and not-so-traditional Vegenaise, which still gives the deviled eggs the luscious, creamy texture we all love. Mustard adds a bit of a kick, while the lemon juice gives welcome brightness.

Courtesy

Try this easy, healthy recipe over the weekend and don’t be surprised if you get asked to make them for every Easter Sunday going forward.