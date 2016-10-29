This Cocktail Is Made with Candy Corn (No, Seriously)

Courtesy
Yield
1 drink
Arianna Friedman

Whether or not you're a fan, there's no denying that candy corn is synonymous with Halloween. The iconic tricolor kernel of candy will always have a place in our hearts, and now, in our drinks, thanks to Roxanne Spruance, owner and chef of N.Y.C. French-American restaurant and cocktail bar Kingsley, and the brains behind the candy corn cocktail.

"Since candy corn and chocolate are my absolute favorite candies, I thought it would be fun to create something flavorful for Halloween," she tells InStyle. "I want to bring all of the haters onto the candy corn bandwagon with my new cocktail where it is the star of the show." We'll drink to that.

RELATED: This Halloween Cocktail Is Literally Lit

Read on for the full breakdown.

Candy Corn Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1 bag candy corn
  • 1 quart vodka
  • 1 1/2 ounces candy corn infused vodka
  • 1/2 ounce sweet vermouth
  • 1/2 ounce Amaro

How to Make It

1. To make the candy corn infused vodka: Put one bag of candy corn into one quart of vodka and let dissolve.
2. Combine ingredients and serve!

Restaurant Source

Kingsley

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!