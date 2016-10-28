Kate Hudson Is Sipping This “Bloody” Cocktail on Halloween—and You Could Be Too

This Halloween, Kate Hudson is sinking her teeth into something seriously spooky. The star is hosting her annual Halloween party once again on Friday night and gave us a sneak peek at the beverage she—and her celebrity guests—will be sipping on.

The hauntingly delicious drink is a “Bloody White Cosmo,” putting a ghoulish twist on the classic Cosmopolitan cocktail by adding white cranberry juice and blood-orange liqueur. Topped with fresh cranberries and a ghost-adorned stirrer, it’s the perfect low-key addition to a themed Halloween bash—or the perfect “treat” to enjoy in between answering the doorbell for trick-or-treaters.

Read on to find out exactly how to prepare Hudson’s signature spooky cocktail.