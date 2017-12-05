How to Make the Delicious 5 Minute Holiday Cocktail That the Kardashians Love

Leave it to the Kardashians to make holiday parties even more fun. Kourtney Kardashian shared the perfect easy drink recipe on her app, and we're already preparing our kitchens to recreate it. Pomegranate Champagne Punch is a delicious (and simple) way to drink in style, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

The best part? Her drink only takes five minutes to make and serve. That combined with the great taste is what we call a classic "win-win." Check out Kourtney's recipe for yourself below.