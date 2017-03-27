These Pancakes Are the Ultimate Way to Say "Happy Birthday"

There are myriad ways to wish someone a happy birthday. You can buy a gift. You can send flowers. You can message them a heartfelt greeting. But wouldn't the latter be so much more significant—not to mention inarguably delicious—if it was scrawled across a heaping stack of pancakes? In her new cookbook, Over Easy ($14; amazon.com), chef Joy Wilson of the food blog Joy the Baker and the cult Instagram account Drake on Cake presents her most festive recipe yet, the aptly named Happy Birthday Pancakes, which feature rainbow sprinkles and come topped with a healthy dollop of whipped cream.

"In my mind, you would give these pancakes to the birthday boy or girl at their brunch party," Wilson recently said in a live broadcast on InStyle's Facebook page, where she gave the dish the Drake treatment by writing the name of his new album, More Life, on top in chocolate frosting (naturally). The most elaborate lyric she's ever written on a baked good, she said, is "my only wish is I die real" from the 2011 album Take Care. "But we put it on a big sheet cake, so it fit pretty well."

Read on for Wilson's full how-to, and put it in your back pocket for the next big birthday on your calendar.