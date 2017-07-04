Skip Take Out and Make These Easy Lo Mein Noodles For Dinner

Ken Goodman
Yield
Serves 4 to 6
Tessa Trudeau

If you are as obsessed with cooking shows as we are, then you may recognize Chef Jet Tila. The celebrity chef and restaurateur has competed and sat on the judges panels on some of our favorites: Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. So, when his new cookbook, 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: Discover a New World of Flavors in Authentic Recipes ($15, amazon.com), came across our desks, we were pretty excited, to say the least.

Chef Tila grew up in Los Angeles in a Thai-Chinese family, so he is pretty much an expert when it comes to authentic Asian cuisines. Cooking and preparing dishes from different cultures can sometimes be intimidating, but this book makes it super approachable and as easy as possible. One such recipe is Tila's Classic Lo Mein Noodles, which he says is "deceptively simple." It may seem like there are a lot of ingredients, but it actually is quite a straightforward recipe!

Pro tip: Tila says that other types of noodles can be subbed for lo mein. "You want to buy an egg noodle or pasta that's relatively thin." Look for names like lo mein, chow mein, egg noodles, pancit noodles, or yaki soba. You can even use spaghetti or fettuccini cooked al dente, rinsed in cold water, and drained.

VIDEO: Jessica Seinfeld's Easy, No-Fail Recipe for Fettuccine Al Limone

 

Read below for the full recipe! We can't wait to try this one.

Classic Lo Mein Noodles

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup chicken stock
  • 1 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 3 tablespoons cooking oil
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons thinly sliced ginger
  • 1/2 pound chicken breast or thigh, thin sliced
  • 3 cups fresh lo mein noodles
  • 1/4 pound baby bok choy, bottoms removed
  • 3 scallions, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces

How to Make It

To make the sauce, stir together the oyster sauce, sesame oil, soy sauce, chicken stock, and cornstarch in a small bowl and reserve.
Heat the pan to high and add the oil. Once you see wisps of white smoke, add the garlic and ginger and cook until light brown and fragrant, about 20 seconds. Stir in the chicken and cook until medium, about 1 minute.
Stir in the noodles and bok choy and cook until the bok choy starts to soften and turn bright green, about 1 minute.
Stir in the sauce; allow the sauce to coat all the ingredients and start to simmer, about 1 more minute.
Cook until the chicken is cooked through (about 1 more minute) and sauce starts to bubble into a glaze. Top with scallions and serve hot.

Cookbook Source

Reprinted from 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die by Jet Tila, Page Street Publishing Co. 2017.

