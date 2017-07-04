Skip Take Out and Make These Easy Lo Mein Noodles For Dinner

If you are as obsessed with cooking shows as we are, then you may recognize Chef Jet Tila. The celebrity chef and restaurateur has competed and sat on the judges panels on some of our favorites: Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Iron Chef America, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate. So, when his new cookbook, 101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die: Discover a New World of Flavors in Authentic Recipes ($15, amazon.com), came across our desks, we were pretty excited, to say the least.

Chef Tila grew up in Los Angeles in a Thai-Chinese family, so he is pretty much an expert when it comes to authentic Asian cuisines. Cooking and preparing dishes from different cultures can sometimes be intimidating, but this book makes it super approachable and as easy as possible. One such recipe is Tila's Classic Lo Mein Noodles, which he says is "deceptively simple." It may seem like there are a lot of ingredients, but it actually is quite a straightforward recipe!

Pro tip: Tila says that other types of noodles can be subbed for lo mein. "You want to buy an egg noodle or pasta that's relatively thin." Look for names like lo mein, chow mein, egg noodles, pancit noodles, or yaki soba. You can even use spaghetti or fettuccini cooked al dente, rinsed in cold water, and drained.

Read below for the full recipe! We can't wait to try this one.