The Healthy Brunch Dish Bloggers Can't Stop Instagramming

Ah, brunch. The oft-photographed meal between breakfast and lunch is the lifeblood of fashion and food bloggers. So when one comes across a recipe that's both Instagrammable and highly delicious, it's a social media home run. Enter Jack's Wife Freda. The American-Mediterranean restaurant in downtown New York City—Soho and the West Village, to be exact—boasts a menu replete with dishes begging to be uploaded, from rosewater waffles to poached eggs with haloumi. But the reigning star of the breakfast offerings is without doubt the green shakshuka.

For the uninitiated, shakshuka (pronounced shahk-shoo-ka), is a traditional Middle Eastern dish made of eggs baked in a tomato sauce—and one that co-owner Maya Jankelowitz grew up eating in Israel. Jack's Wife Freda's variation on the classic incorporates tomatillos and toasted challah, because, let's be real, everything tastes better with a little spice and a loaf or two of fresh bread.

Read on for the recipe, prominently featured in Jack Wife Freda's new cookbook Jack's Wife Freda: Cooking from New York's West Village ($16; amazon.com), out now from Blue Rider Press.