Ina Garten’s Pumpkin Flan Is Going to Be Your New Go-To Thanksgiving Dessert (Sorry, Pumpkin Pie)

Ina Garten, patron saint of home cooking who just released her 10th cookbook, Cooking for Jeffrey ($21; amazon.com), is here to enhance your Thanksgiving dinner menu. Her recipes are famous for taking dishes you know and love and making them even better, preserving comfort and familiarity while elevating the taste experience. Case in point: This addictive Pumpkin Flan with Maple Caramel Dessert. Sure, you could serve a store-bought pumpkin pie for dessert like always, but why do that when Garten is here to help you make something a little more memorable? “It’s a fabulous thing to serve because it’s refrigerated, so you can make it days in advance, leave it in the fridge, and then just turn it over,” she says. So it's delicious and convenient? We're sold, Ms. Garten.