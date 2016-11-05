Ina Garten's Two-Step Roasted Brussels Sprouts Are Thanksgiving Bliss

Ina Garten is our Thanksgiving muse. In the midst of this sometimes stressful holiday, who better to channel than the patron saint of simplicity? Garten truly embodies party host #goals, from her Hamptons chic aesthetic, to her soothing voice, to her unfussy attitude toward cooking. Naturally, we’d kill for a seat at her Turkey Day table, if only to glimpse the color scheme. But instead, we snagged the next best thing: the contessa’s favorite recipes.

Understated and familiar, yet timelessly elegant, these roasted Brussels sprouts were a top pick for the culinary icon. “This recipe is about as simple as it gets,” Garten explains. “And what makes all the difference is sprinkling enough salt. People are afraid to use it, but studies are now coming out saying a low-salt diet may actually be bad for you.” Just another thing to be thankful for, ladies.

