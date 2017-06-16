Huevos Divorciados Is Your New Favorite Brunch Dish
Brunch is arguably the best meal of the day (especially when bottomless mimosas are involved, but we digress). If you agree, then you've probably come to discover that breakfast food options can get a bit boring when it's one eggs benedict, avocado toast, or plate of pancakes after another. If you're looking to spice things up and try something different, we've found a new favorite in these flavorful huevos divorciados.
Huevos divorciados means—you guessed it—"divorced eggs." Unlike another popular Mexican breakfast dish with a similar name, huevos rancheros, these are served with a layer of beans in between the two eggs, there are no tortillas involved (low carb!), and each egg gets its own side of a different salsa. The end product is a vibrant plate full of different flavors.
This particular recipe comes from the new cookbook, The Haven's Kitchen Cooking School: Recipes and Inspiration to Build a Lifetime of Confidence in the Kitchen ($23, amazon.com). The book consists of nine chapters, with each focusing on a different lesson, such as how to boil an egg or how to properly put together a salad (it's not as simple as you think!). You'll find recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, so you'll definitely find something that suits your fancy.
Find the full Huevos Divorciados recipe below.
Huevos Divorciados
How to Make It
serves 8
Extra-virgin olive oil
1 celery stalk, diced
½ onion, diced
2 jalapeño or Fresno chiles, stemmed, seeded, and minced
4 garlic cloves, minced
4 scallions (white and green parts), thinly sliced
¼ bunch of cilantro (about 8 stems), roughly chopped
2 flat-leaf parsley sprigs, roughly chopped
2 oregano sprigs
Fine sea salt
Freshly squeezed lime juice
Makes about 3 cups
1 small white onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves
1 bunch cilantro, both stems and leaves
¼ cup freshly squeezed lime juice
2 serrano chiles, seeded and chopped
fine sea salt
Makes about 3 cups
½ cup finely diced white onion
⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro, or more to taste
1 jalapeño, seeded and minced
Juice of 1 lime, or more to taste
Fine sea salt
