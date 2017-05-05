A Spanish Twist on a Classic Margarita This Cinco de Mayo

Happy Cinco de Mayo! May 5 marks the day Mexico emerged victorious over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 and while we normally rush out to our favorite Mexican joints for refreshing margaritas on this convivial holiday, consider a little shake-up in your festivities this year.

We turned to one of our favorite Spanish haunts in New York, Huertas, for a take on the margarita that pushes the envelope while still paying homage to the Mexican favorite. Tequila blanco and lime? Claro, those aren’t going anywhere; but instead of orange-flavored Cointreau, this cocktail is balanced with jicama juice and Spanish-influenced vermouth (made in house), with just a touch of sweetness from simple syrup and vegetal flavors coming from celery bitters (and yes, maybe even that little radish garnish).

Enjoy the Batalla de Puebla (Battle of Puebla) alongside Huertas’ Tortilla Tortilla, another cheeky nod to Mexico using tortilla chips instead of traditional potatoes, and you have yourself an elegant homage to a holiday normally celebrated with rowdy fanfare (not that there’s anything wrong with that!).

Mix it up this year with the recipe below. ¡Salud!