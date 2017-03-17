Hilary Duff's Go-To Recipe for a Girls' Night in Is Surprisingly Easy
Courtesy
Sometimes, after a long and trying week, there's nothing like a girls' night—just ask Hilary Duff. Last week, the Younger star hosted a party replete with ladies to celebrate the launch of Callie Collection, a newly launched range of wines from California's Central Coast, at Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich's buzzy New York Italian joint, La Sirena. In between bites of chocolate truffles and sips of wine (natch), Duff offered up her go-to hostess recipe: a single-bite shrimp scampi. "It is so easy to make and always a crowd pleaser," she said. "Of course, usually paired with lots of wine."
Get the full how-to below. Call your girlfriends.
Single-Bite Shrimp Scampi Spiadino
How to Make It
1. In a medium-size bowl using fork or wire whisk, beat together oil, lemon peel, lemon juice, and roasted garlic. Remove 2 tablespoons marinade to small bowl; set aside. Place prawns in medium-size bowl, tossing in marinade.
2. Scatter the lemon wedges and shrimp in a saucepan. Cook shrimp for about 3 minutes or until opaque on each side, turning once. Brush with remaining marinade; serve on an attractive dish and sprinkle with chopped parsley and fresh basil. Garnish with whole parsley and/or basil leaves.