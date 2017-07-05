Make This Herbed Ricotta Dip For Your Next Summer BBQ

If you ask us, summer is by far the best time of the year for entertaining. With barbecues, picnics, and countless evenings of dining al fresco on the horizon, we're always on the lookout for new recipes that will please a crowd. It always helps if they're easy to make, too.

When it comes to simple yet popular dishes, who doesn't love a good dip? For one, they're super easy to make: throw everything together, mix it up, and voila! They're also versatile in that you can pretty much make a dip out of anything. Plus, there are so many options to serve them with: chips, breads, veggies—the possibilities are endless. We recently came across a dip recipe made from ricotta cheese, combined with an assortment of herbs, and served with summer veggies, and we can guarantee this hors d'oeuvre will be a crowd favorite.

RELATED: 7 Cool Hostess Gifts to Bring to a Backyard BBQ

Courtesy

The recipe comes from the cookbook, Plenty: Good, Uncomplicated Food ($17, amazon.com), from James Beard Award-winning author Diana Henry. The book features a whopping 300 recipes that show us how to spend less and waste less, while still eating well. You don't always have to spend a fortune and spend hours slaving away in the kitchen to make a delicious dish.

Pro tip: go for fresh ricotta instead of the kind in tubs. It can be hard to find, "but the stuff sold in tubs in the supermarket just doesn’t cut it here," says Henry. She suggests visiting an Italian deli or cheese shop. Read below for the full recipe!