These Pecan Squares Get a Healthy Update Thanks to a Few Ingredient Swaps

Here at InStyle, there's no denying that we have a sweet tooth. We spend our days writing about cakes and pies and cheesecakes, so it's safe to say we have frequent sugar cravings. We try not to indulge too much, but sometimes it's hard, and we're always challenged to find healthy recipes that still actually taste good. Luckily, you can have the best of both worlds and make your favorite treats healthier, yet still indulgent by making a few ingredient swaps.

We recently talked with tastemaker and entrepreneur Elizabeth Chambers Hammer about replacing your token unhealthy ingredients (think: butter, white flour, refined sugar) with some healthier alternatives. Chambers is the CEO and owner of popular Texas bake shop, Bird Bakery, which she opened in 2012 with her husband, actor Armie Hammer. Bird prides itself on making everything from scratch daily, and each treat is inspired by the nostalgia of time spent baking family recipes with loved ones. In addition to her time at the bakery, you can regularly catch Chambers cooking something up on The Today Show, and she also serves as a judge on Food Network and The Cooking Channel.

For many recipes, including Chambers' pecan squares below, she recommends a few easy ingredient replacements. "I love to swap regular flour for almond flour because it’s high in fiber, protein, and serves as a delicious gluten-free alternative," she told us. "I also like to substitute pumpkin puree for butter to cut down on the fat. It gives the treat an added boost of vitamins (A, C, K) and delivers an extra pop of flavor!"

Read on for Chambers' full Pecan Square Recipe.