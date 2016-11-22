Alcohol-Free Holiday Punch to Make at Your Next Holiday Party

When Haylie Duff stopped by the InStyle offices last week, we learned one thing: Girlfriend loves a good cocktail. Her blog Real Girl’s Kitchen is full of tempting happy hour inspo, from a grapefruit margarita to a classic hot toddy recipe, but during the holidays, Duff’s go-to beverage doesn’t focus on alcohol at all. “It’s actually a version of a hot toddy minus the whiskey, which sounds a little taboo,” Duff joked of her holiday punch, which is a fragrant, fruity brew of coconut, pineapple, raisins, and anise.

And if this sweet, warming libation is wrong, we don’t want to be right. The festive concoction is perfect as a kid-friendly mocktail, and if you or guests are itching for a little kick, feel free to add in a splash of tequila or rum. Grab your slow cooker and a mug, ladies–winter is coming.

Haylie Duff's Hot Holiday Punch

Ingredients

  • 1 pineapple
  • 1 tablespoon black peppercorns
  • 1 star anise pod
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 red apple
  • 1 green apple
  • 1 plum
  • 1 cup cubed coconut
  • 1 cup golden raisins
  • 1-2 cups mixed dried fruit
  • 1 cinnamon stick

How to Make It

In a large stock pot, boil pineapple rinds, peppercorns, and star anise for 30 to 45 minutes in water, then strain.
In a slow cooker, combine all the remaining fruit and pineapple broth.
Cook for 6 hours on high heat and serve in individual glasses or mugs.

