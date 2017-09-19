This Swordfish Dish is A Lot Easier to Make Than It Looks 

Evan Sung
Yield
Serves 4
Yerin Kim

Searching for the perfect dish to impress your dinner guests? Look no further, we found this gourmet seafood recipe that’s so easy to make, you can even make it on a weeknight. This seemingly ordinary swordfish is jazzed up with an assortment of peppers that are roasted and marinated. You can use a mix of sizes, shapes, and colors of this versatile vegetable to make your dish flavorful and even fancier. Fish has a reputation for being difficult to cook—but don’t be intimidated, it’s actually easier (and quicker) than you think, and Michelin star chef Missy Robbins shows us just that in one of the hottest cookbooks of the year, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! ($21, amazon.com).

In this 100-recipe cookbook-memoir, Robbins takes us through her personal and professional journey of self-discovery, from her 20+ years in chefdom to discovering life outside of the restaurant and embracing the comforts of her tiny West Village home kitchen. Though Robbins has earned numerous awards all over the country (Barack Obama’s also a fan), her new book celebrates her year off, sharing her delicious ingredient-driven recipes including healthy home-cooked versions of the Italian dishes she’s known for as the owner of Brooklyn-based eatery Lilia, like the one below.

Read on to learn how to make this perfectly grilled swordfish to wow your friends and family.

Grilled Swordfish with Hot And Sweet Peppers

Ingredients

  • 4 6-ounce fillets of swordfish (11⁄2-inches thick)
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • kosher salt
  • marinated peppers (recipe below)
  • 2 sprigs mint, leaves only

How to Make It

FOR THE SWORDFISH
Heat the grill to high.
Rub the olive oil on the fish, season with salt, and place it on the hot grill. Cook for 3–4 minutes on each side, until medium-rare or medium. Do not cook the swordfish to well-done as it will dry out.
Remove the cooked fish from the grill and transfer to plates or a large serving platter. Top with the marinated peppers and garnish with the mint.         
FOR THE MARINATED PEPPERS
1 ½ assorted sweet peppers
¼ cup + 3 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon kosher salt
3 tablespoons Calabrian chiles in their oil, more if you like things very spicy
4 tablespoons capers                                                        
3 garlic cloves, cut into thick slices
¼ cup red wine vinegar
Preheat the oven to 400oF.
Toss the fresh peppers in 3 tablespoons of olive oil and the salt.
Scatter them in one even layer on a sheet pan and place it into the oven. Roast for approximately 15 minutes, or until the skin is blistering and the flesh is tender. You are not looking for color.
Remove the peppers from the oven, transfer them to a bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Let them steam for 10 minutes to make the skin easier to remove.
Once they are cool enough to handle, peel away the skin and remove the stems and seeds from the peppers. Transfer the cleaned peppers to a bowl and add the Calabrian chilies, capers, remaining 1⁄4 cup of olive oil, garlic, and vinegar. Allow the peppers to marinate for at least 15 minutes, but the longer the better.

Cookbook Source

From Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner...Life! Recipes and Adventures from My Home Kitchen by Missy Robbins with Carrie King/Rizzoli Publishing

