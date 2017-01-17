A Healthy Juice-Based Cocktail That Won't Break Your Resolution

You may not have committed to a dry January, but it still takes a certain wherewithal to go out and be social while attempting to stay healthy. Thankfully, we tapped Grand Wheeler, beverage director at The Garret, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar in N.Y.C.'s East Village co-owned by Orange Is the New Black star Jackie Cruz, for a low-calorie juice-based cocktail recipe that you won't feel guilty about throwing back. The so-called "Tapped Roots" is made with carrot juice as a base and is brimming with vitamins A, C, and K.

Read on for the full breakdown and cheers to the new year.

Tapped Roots

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Medley Brothers bourbon
  • 1 1/2 ounces carrot juice
  • 1/2 ounce lemon juice
  • 1/4 ounce smoked maple syrup
  • 1-2 tarragon leaves
  • 1 dash habanero bitters

How to Make It

1. Shake all ingredients together and serve in a juice glass with a small rim of vinegar salt for garnish. 

