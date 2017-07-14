This Fruit Pizza is Just the Twist Your Morning Needs

Courtesy
Yield
1 Pizza
Courtney Higgs

If you're looking for a way to brighten up your morning routine, look no further than this fruity breakfast pizza. With layers of nuts and fruits, it's a sweet and healthy take on pizza that everyone in your family will love. And no need to turn on the oven—this is a no-bake recipe that calls for nothing but clean ingredients you probably already have in the house! 

Food blogger Laura-Jane Koers shares the recipe in her new book, Cook Lively! 100 Quick and Easy Plant-Based Recipes for High Energy, Glowing Skin, and Vibrant Living—Using 10 Ingredients or Less ($16, amazon.com). Her philosophy is that raw-inspired eating doesn't have to be fussy or outrageously expensive. Koers’ easy recipes take the fear out of plant based eating by introducing simple instructions that use basic, accessible ingredients.

Courtesy

Get the full Fruits of the Forest Pizza recipe below!

Fruits of the Forest Pizza

Ingredients

  • 1 cup almonds
  • 1½ cups pitted dates, tightly packed
  • 1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • ¾ teaspoons sea salt
  • 1¼ cups unsweetened shredded coconut
  • ½ cup almond butter
  • 3 cups sliced fresh fruit

How to Make It

1. Line a pizza pan, rimmed baking sheet, or other pan with parchment paper. Set aside.
2. To make the crust, place the almonds in a food processor. Process them into a fine powder.
3. Add the dates, vanilla, lemon juice, and salt to the food processor. Process until well combined and sticky. Set aside.
4. Place the coconut in a large mixing bowl. Using a spatula, scrape the food processor mixture into the bowl, on top of the coconut. Using your hands, squeeze the mixture together until the coconut is evenly distributed in the “dough.”
5. Press the mixture down firmly into the parchment-lined pan to form your crust.
6. Spread the almond butter onto the crust using the back of a spoon.
7. Decorate with fresh fruit. Optional: After you’ve added the fruit toppings, sprinkle some additional unsweetened shredded coconut on top (mozzarella-cheese style). Enjoy immediately.

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from Cook Lively!: 100 Quick and Easy Plant-Based Recipes for High Energy, Glowing Skin, and Vibrant Living—Using 10 Ingredients or Less by Laura-Jane Koers. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, L

