Forget Frosé—We're Making Frojitos!

Leah Suzuki
Yield
1 cocktail
Tessa Trudeau

ICYMI: frosé has been the drink of summer for the past couple of years. Essentially a rosé slushie, frosé is a popular choice to cool off with during the warmer months because it's just so dang refreshing. Plus, the variations of the drink are endless—you can blend it with different fruits, liqueurs, and even different flavors of vodka. Honestly, what's not to love? So, when we heard of another cocktail that got the frozen treatment, we just about lost our minds.

Right in time for National Mojito Day today, we bring you the frojito. Yep, you heard us. Besides the drink itself being delicious, we just like saying the name. If you love mojitos, then this blended up version will be your new favorite concoction. The recipe hails from Downtown L.A. restaurant, Otium, whose bar director, Chris Amirault, developed the new drink. But, if you're not local to Los Angeles, we found out how you can make it at home. Cheers!

Read below for the full recipe.

Otium’s Frojito Cocktail

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce Cana Brava rum
  • 1 ounce Plantation Pineapple rum
  • 1 ounce lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 8 mint leaves

How to Make It

Combine all ingredients with crushed ice and blend. Garnish with a mint sprig.

Restaurant Source

Otium, Downtown Los Angeles

