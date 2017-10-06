Fight the Urge to Order In and Make This Hearty Bolognese for Dinner Instead

Let’s face it, weeknight dinners can be a real pain. Do you reach for takeout menus or microwave a frozen dinner? Or do you slave away in the kitchen for a home-cooked meal you know you should eat? Well, thanks to the new cookbook, The Dinner Plan ($19, amazon.com), you no longer have to sacrifice satisfaction for convenience.

Following the success of their award-winning first cookbook, Keepers, food writers Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion are back with tasty recipes that will soon become your weeknight go-tos. Each of the reliable recipes fall under at least one of the five practical meal strategies outlined in The Dinner Plan—make ahead, staggered, one-dish, pantry, and extra fast. Whether you’re juggling a busy schedule, fighting off a super lazy day, or both, these easy dinner recipes are bound to help you out.

One of our go-to dinners for busy weekdays is this totally doable fast bolognese.

RELATED: Impress Your Friends With This Easy Squid Ink Pasta Recipe

It’s perfect for when you’re hungry for a hearty bowl of pasta, but don’t have the time or energy to wait for the bolognese sauce to simmer. Plus, this dish has tons of carrots to add a unique sweetness and texture to this traditional meal.

Scroll down to find out how to make this easy pasta for dinner tonight.