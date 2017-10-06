Fight the Urge to Order In and Make This Hearty Bolognese for Dinner Instead
Let’s face it, weeknight dinners can be a real pain. Do you reach for takeout menus or microwave a frozen dinner? Or do you slave away in the kitchen for a home-cooked meal you know you should eat? Well, thanks to the new cookbook, The Dinner Plan ($19, amazon.com), you no longer have to sacrifice satisfaction for convenience.
Following the success of their award-winning first cookbook, Keepers, food writers Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion are back with tasty recipes that will soon become your weeknight go-tos. Each of the reliable recipes fall under at least one of the five practical meal strategies outlined in The Dinner Plan—make ahead, staggered, one-dish, pantry, and extra fast. Whether you’re juggling a busy schedule, fighting off a super lazy day, or both, these easy dinner recipes are bound to help you out.
One of our go-to dinners for busy weekdays is this totally doable fast bolognese.
It’s perfect for when you’re hungry for a hearty bowl of pasta, but don’t have the time or energy to wait for the bolognese sauce to simmer. Plus, this dish has tons of carrots to add a unique sweetness and texture to this traditional meal.
Scroll down to find out how to make this easy pasta for dinner tonight.
Fast Bolognese
How to Make It
Chef's Notes
Make Ahead/Staggered: The pasta is best served hot. Keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Reheat, covered, over medium heat with a splash of water or cream, stirring often. You can also make just the sauce and keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
Cookbook Source
From The Dinner Plan by Kathy Brennan and Caroline Campion, published by ABRAMS c 2017.