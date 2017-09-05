How To Create This Floral Cake Using Your Favorite Candies

Baking a cake can be somewhat of a daunting task, especially if you're not super skilled in the kitchen. One wrong move, be it messing up the ingredient proportions or leaving it in the oven for a touch too long and everything can get messed up. It's a delicate process, people! That's why self-taught pastry chef Erin Gardner, a regular contributor on The Cake Blog and Craftsy’s Cake Decorating Blog, wrote a cookbook, Erin Bakes Cake: Make + Bake + Decorate = Your Own Cake Adventure! ($18, amazon.com), that only features a handful of staple recipes which you can combine in various ways to create hundreds of different desserts—572 to be exact. Crazy, right?

One of our favorite creations in Gardner's book involves no frosting skills whatsoever, a relief to us who haven't yet mastered the art of piping. Her Sweet Bouquet Cake is covered in a thin, uncomplicated layer of the sweet stuff, but is then topped with a beautiful, seemingly-intricate floral design made entirely from bits of different candies. Yes, look closely at that picture: Those two-toned petals are actually sliced Hi-Chews and the leaves are cut from pieces of taffy. It's totally brilliant.

Courtesy

Read on for her entire how-to!