A Super-Refreshing Dessert to Enjoy After Your Easter Spread

Following the success of Love Where You Live: At Home in the Country ($50; rizzoliusa.com), Joan Osofsky and Abby Adams curated a collection of seasonal parties hosted by their inspiring friends in their new book, Entertaining in the Country: Love Where You Eat ($45; rizzoliusa.com). From home cooks to food professionals, these hosts know how to keep their guests happy from an intimate houseguest breakfast to a large harvest party. This refreshing make-ahead dessert is the perfect end to a casual Easter luncheon.

Semifreddo is a classic Italian dessert that has the texture of frozen mousse. The recipe is by Julia Turshen, a rising star in the food world and author of Small Victories ($21; amazon.com). She has also co-authored such cookbooks as Spain…A Culinary Road Trip ($33; amazon.com) with Mario Batali, It’s All Good ($14; amazon.com) with Gwyneth Paltrow, among many others.

Semifreddo with Strawberries

Time: 15 minutes, plus at least 6 hours (up to 24 hours) in the freezer.

1 pint good-quality vanilla ice-cream

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and cut into 1/4 inch slices

1 tablespoon sugar

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1. Let the ice cream soften slightly at room temperature so that it can be spooned.

2. Fold the softened ice cream together with the whipped cream. Pack the ice cream mixture into a small loaf pan line with plastic wrap. Cover in plastic wrap and freeze for at least 6 hours.

3. Stir the strawberries together with the sugar and lemon juice.

4. Remove the ice cream loaf from the freezer. Slip a table knife under the plastic wrap to loosen the ice cream loaf. Discard the plastic wrap. using a heated knife, slice the loaf into 1-inch servings. Top with the strawberries and serve.