Elizabeth Chambers's Turkey Recipe Lets You Sneak Some Bubbly Into Your Thanksgiving Dinner

The holiday season is upon us, a time when we are encouraged to eat and imbibe a bit more than we normally would. Of course, Thanksgiving is no exception. Stuffing oneself with stuffing, scarfing down turkey, and cracking open beers are a given. But if you don’t want to wait until New Year's to pop the bubbly, Elizabeth Chambers, TV host and owner of BIRD Bakery, has just the recipe for you.

Chambers, who is married to actor Armie Hammer (above), offers up a Champagne turkey dish that is sure to add some cheer to your dining room table. As an added bonus, the recipe is fairly flexible. Says Chambers, “I love this recipe because you can improvise with what you have. If you don’t have rosemary, feel free to substitute with thyme or sage. No lemons? Use an orange.” You heard the lady. Now get cooking! 

Champagne Turkey

Ingredients

  • 1 13 to 15 pound whole turkey, neck and giblets removed
  • 3/4 cup of butter, cubed
  • 2 celery stalks, coarsely chopped
  • 2 medium onions, quartered
  • 3 Fuji apples, cored and sliced
  • 1 lemon, halved
  • 5 sprigs of rosemary
  • 1/2 head of garlic, chopped
  • kosher salt
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 bottle of Champagne or prosecco

How to Make It

Rinse turkey with cool water and dry thoroughly inside and out with paper towels. Let stand for 2 hours at room temperature.
Preheat oven to 350°F. Line roasting pan with foil and place rack in middle or lowest level of oven.
Using a paring knife, make slices on breast, thighs, and throughout both sides of the bird, gently loosening skin on breast.
Insert butter where the slices were made throughout the bird, adding extra to the breast, thighs and thickest part of the turkey. Add half of the chopped garlic, salt and pepper where you placed the butter.
Place celery, apples, onions, lemon, rosemary, and the remaining garlic, salt, and pepper inside the turkey's cavity.
Place turkey in a roasting bag and pour Champagne or another bubbly over the inside and outside of the bird (“I love La Marca,” says Chambers. $14; wine.com). Tie bag and place turkey in a roasting pan. Slice the top of the bag and leave room in the pan for the bag to expand.
Bake turkey in the preheated oven for 2 1/2 to 3 hours. For crispier skin, remove from the bag and bake for an additional 30 minutes on rack inside of pan, or until the internal temperature is 180°F when measured in the meatiest part of the thigh.
Remove turkey from bag, and let stand for at least 20 minutes before carving.

