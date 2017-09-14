This Decadent Mushroom & Eggs Scrambler Is All You Need This Weekend
In a world where Insta-worthy breakfasts have taken center stage, it's easy to forget about the classic morning staples that have made breakfast everyone's favorite meal of the day. Make no mistake: we are huge fans of a photogenic slice of avocado toast, but there's just something about a classic bacon and eggs situation that really does it for us. The fine people over at NYC's Egg Shop clearly agree, and they've got a whole menu—and a cookbook ($21; amazon.com)—full of imaginative egg-centric dishes to prove it. One of the all-stars? The Mushroom and Pecorino Scrambler.
This Italian-influenced dish combines fluffy eggs, mushrooms, a cherry tomato confit and, of course, pecorino cheese for a delightfully complex meal you can enjoy for breakfast and beyond. Read on for the full recipe!
Scrambled Eggs with Mushrooms, Pecorino and Tomato Confit
How to Make It
Cookbook Source
Egg Shop: The Cookbook. Available from William Morrow, an Imprint of Harper Collins Publishers
Restaurant Source
Egg Shop