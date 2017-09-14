This Decadent Mushroom & Eggs Scrambler Is All You Need This Weekend 

David Malosh
Yield
2 Servings
Courtney Higgs

In a world where Insta-worthy breakfasts have taken center stage, it's easy to forget about the classic morning staples that have made breakfast everyone's favorite meal of the day. Make no mistake: we are huge fans of a photogenic slice of avocado toast, but there's just something about a classic bacon and eggs situation that really does it for us. The fine people over at NYC's Egg Shop clearly agree, and they've got a whole menu—and a cookbook ($21; amazon.com)—full of imaginative egg-centric dishes to prove it. One of the all-stars? The Mushroom and Pecorino Scrambler. 

This Italian-influenced dish combines fluffy eggs, mushrooms, a cherry tomato confit and, of course, pecorino cheese for a delightfully complex meal you can enjoy for breakfast and beyond. Read on for the full recipe!

Scrambled Eggs with Mushrooms, Pecorino and Tomato Confit

Ingredients

  • 1 cup quartered cremini mushrooms
  • 1 cup lightly chopped maitake mushrooms
  • 1 cup Tomato Confit (*SEE BELOW FOR RECIPE) with confit liquid
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper
  • 1 fresh rosemary sprig
  • Leaves from 2 tarragon sprigs, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh at-leaf parsley leaves, plus torn parsley leaves for garnish
  • 6-8 eggs (depending on your appetite)
  • 3-4 tablespoons heavy cream or fat of your choice
  • ¼ cup grated pecorino cheese, for garnish

How to Make It

1. In a large skillet, toss the mushrooms with the tomato confit and confit liquid, then season with the salt and pepper. Add the rosemary sprig and pan-roast the mushrooms over medium heat, stirring every few minutes, until they are tender, about 8 minutes total. Set the pan aside to let the mushrooms cool slightly, then stir in the tarragon and chopped parsley (you can transfer the mushrooms to a bowl if you need the pan).
2. Scramble the eggs as directed in the Egg Shop Soft Scramble (**SEE BELOW) using the cream. As you make your final turn, spoon 3 heaping tablespoons of the mushroom mixture per serving over the eggs.
3. Transfer to a serving dish just as the eggs finish setting and top with the pecorino and torn fresh parsley.
*TOMATO CONFIT
This confit can be used for everything from quick bruschetta to a fast-and- easy pasta dish to a crowd-pleasing cocktail garnish. It’s one of the most versatile quickies in our pantry!
MAKES 5 CUPS
4 cups cherry tomatoes, halved
20 grams (2 tablespoons) brown sugar
10 grams (2¼ teaspoons) pure cane sugar
15 grams (1¾ tablespoons) kosher salt
4 grams(2 teaspoons) freshly ground black pepper
2 grams (1 teaspoon) red chile flakes
2 grams (1¼ teaspoon) oregano
4 garlic cloves, smashed
4 fresh thyme sprigs
3 cups extra-virgin olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1. In a large heatproof bowl, toss the tomatoes with the sugars, salt, black pepper, chile flakes, oregano, garlic, and thyme and let rest at room temperature for 1 hour.
2. In a heavy saucepan over medium heat, heat the olive oil to 180°F (be careful and use a thermometer; if the oil is too hot it can be dangerous, and if the oil is not hot enough the flavors won’t be as well developed). Pour the hot oil over the tomatoes, then the vinegar and give a good stir.
3. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then refrigerate. Will keep in the fridge for 7 to 10 days.
**CLASSIC FRENCH SOFT SCRAMBLE
This yields an ultracreamy, buttery, decadent, and entirely pourable scrambled egg. This is an exercise in patience. On one hand the smell of melting butter is almost too good to resist, on the other you realize that if you can just hold out and keep the heat low, your eggs will be the stuff of convulsion-inducing culinary genius!
MAKES 1 SERVING
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
2 eggs, lightly beaten
Sea salt
1. Bring about 2 cups of water to a simmer in a small saucepan, then set a medium stainless steel bowl over the pan to function as a double boiler. Add1 tablespoon of the butter to the bowl. When the butter is fully melted, add the eggs and stir. Keep stirring. When the . . . no, keep stirring. Okay you’re developing some small curds of cooked eggs. Keep stirring. The eggs appear to be able to stand on themselves like a quality risotto. Keep stirring just a little more . . .
2. Now!  Remove the bowl from the heat, add the remaining 1 tablespoon butter, and stir gently until the butter is completely melted. Season with sea salt and pour the eggs on whomever you like.

Cookbook Source

Egg Shop: The Cookbook. Available from William Morrow, an Imprint of Harper Collins Publishers

Egg Shop

Egg Shop

