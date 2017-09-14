This Decadent Mushroom & Eggs Scrambler Is All You Need This Weekend 

In a world where Insta-worthy breakfasts have taken center stage, it's easy to forget about the classic morning staples that have made breakfast everyone's favorite meal of the day. Make no mistake: we are huge fans of a photogenic slice of avocado toast, but there's just something about a classic bacon and eggs situation that really does it for us. The fine people over at NYC's Egg Shop clearly agree, and they've got a whole menu—and a cookbook ($21; amazon.com)—full of imaginative egg-centric dishes to prove it. One of the all-stars? The Mushroom and Pecorino Scrambler.

This Italian-influenced dish combines fluffy eggs, mushrooms, a cherry tomato confit and, of course, pecorino cheese for a delightfully complex meal you can enjoy for breakfast and beyond. Read on for the full recipe!