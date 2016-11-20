Eat Like a Gilmore: Here's How to Make Sookie's Magic Risotto

Perhaps the most well-known fact about Lorelai and Rory Gilmore is that these gals are world class eaters. Throughout the series, whenever they weren't eating massive amounts of takeout and downing cups of coffee, the Gilmore girls can be found enjoying the culinary creations of their go-to chef and friend, Sookie St. James (played by Melissa McCarthy). Sure, there was Luke (Scott Patterson), the local diner owner (and Lorelai's once fiancé) who could be counted on for burgers, fries and the like, but Sookie was the real gourmet chef in town. She was always whipping up almost inappropriately fancy cuisine—remember the mac and cheese with jalapeno-chipotle cream sauce...for the 8-year-old birthday party? Oy! And as for Sookie's most fabled dish? Her magic risotto, of course!

If you're a real Gilmore Girls fan, then you already know how iconic this concoction is. Sookie proclaimed that she'd served it to her dying mother, causing her to live three more years, and a local food critic calling her precious dish "fine" nearly sent the girl into a conniption. Needless to say, any Gilmore Girls-inspired cookbook would be incomplete with a magic risotto recipe. Thankfully, there's a killer risotto recipe in the new title, Eat Like a Gilmore: The Unofficial Cookbook for Fans of Gilmore Girls ($15, amazon.com). While it's not the easiest Gilmore inspired dish, it's totally worth it! Just be patient and channel your inner Sookie—a bandana might really help to get you in the right head space.

Courtesy

Read on for the full recipe!