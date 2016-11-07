Heat Up Happy Hour with This Chile Daiquiri

While the time for sipping jalapeño margs has come and gone, spicy cocktail season is far from over. In fact, you could say it’s just heating up as zesty drinks continue to pop up on bar menus across the country. Take, for instance, this fiery cocktail dreamed up by James Beard winners Ken Oringer and Jamie Bissonnette, both of Boston’s newest tapas-style eatery Little Donkey, which nails the red hot trend.

The aptly named beverage does, in fact, pack quite a wallop– after all, it contains both peppercorn-infused rum and a chile liqueur. But this riff on the classic daiquiri is surprisingly light as the grapefruit juice adds a smoky, fruit-forward finish. Read on for the full recipe.