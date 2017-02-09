Leave It to a French Chef to Make the Only French Toast You'll Ever Need

We took a trip to Dominique Ansel Kitchen in the West Village of New York City to learn how to make brioche French toast topped with cured egg yolk, with a recipe from chef Dominique Ansel himself.

Why brioche? The traditional French bread pastry has a high egg and butter content for a rich flavor and tender crust, ideal for soaking up the French toast batter before searing to perfection in a sauté pan. And with a cured egg yolk shaved on top, the final product gets an extra dose of buttery, slightly salty, flavor. Be sure to make the egg yolks up to one week in advance for the best flavor and texture.

Scroll down below to see the full recipe, thanks to chef Dominique Ansel, and get ready to eat the best French toast you've ever had in your entire life.

Brioche French Toast Topped with Cured Egg Yolk

Ingredients

  • 7 egg yolks
  • 2 cups salt
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/2 stick unsalted, softened butter
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • 9 large eggs
  • 1¼ cups maple syrup
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest
  • 2½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup dark rum
  • 1 loaf brioche
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Maple syrup to top

How to Make It

Cured Egg Yolk (first three ingredients):
In a mixing bowl, whisk together salt sand sugar.
In a baking dish or cake pan, evenly spread out 2/3 of the salt mixture. Create 7 small divets, spacing them out evenly. Place an egg yolk into each divot, then cover them with the remaining 1/3 salt mixture. Cover in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 3 days. 
Remove from the fridge and check for doneness: the yolks should be firm. If they are still soft/runny, cover and refrigerate for 1 more day until completely firm. Remove from fridge, rinse yolks under cold water to remove excess salt/sugar. Dry the yolks in the oven at 150°F for about 1-2 hours, until they’re translucent. Store in airtight container for up to 1 week. (TIP: Cured egg yolks can be served with sweet or savory dishes. Try grating them onto carbonara pasta, salads, ice cream, warm brownies or pancakes.) 
Brioche French Toast:
In a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, combine all ingredients and mix on medium until combined. (You can also mix in a large bowl using a hand blender). 
Slice brioche into 1-inch thick slices. Dip slices into custard mixture until thoroughly soaked.
Melt 2 tsp of butter in a non-stick sauté pan over medium-high heat.  Sear the brioche slices on one side until nicely browned, about 2-3 minutes. Flip and continue cooking on the other side until golden and edges are crisp, about 2 more minutes. Serve immediately with maple syrup and grate generously with cured egg yolks. 

 

