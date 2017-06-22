Whip Up This Deconstructed Lasagna in Just 20 minutes

Serves 6
This recipe originally appeared on food52.com.

Rather than layering noodles with loads of ground meat, cheese, and tomato sauce (which is delicious during a snowstorm but not my favorite when it's 80° and sunny), you boil the long, wide noodles (alternatively, break them up before you boil) and toss them with a hefty dose of lemony ricotta cheese flecked with fresh mint and a load of minced chives. No need to turn on the oven.

Then comes the fun part: loading on the greens. I like to add both quickly sautéed early summer beauties (in this case asparagus and peas) as well as punchy raw greens (watercress is a personal favorite, but baby arugula is also delicious).

This is just the kind of meal that tastes best eaten on the front porch or on a picnic blanket in the backyard. And the best part, it only takes twenty minutes from start to finish.

Consider this recipe a lighter, more casual way to enjoy lasagna, that crowd favorite, for a summery weeknight dinner.

Weeknight Broken Lasagna With Lots Of Greens

Ingredients

  • 1 pound lasagna noodles
  • 15 ounces whole milk ricotta cheese
  • 2 lemons, zested and juiced
  • 3 tablespoons minced chives
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed and stalks sliced in half lengthwise
  • 1 cup peas
  • 1 handful basil leaves, roughly torn
  • 1 bunch watercress or baby arugula, roughly chopped
  • 1/3 cup pine nuts, toasted in a dry pan

How to Make It

Cook noodles.
Meanwhile, mix together ricotta, lemon, mint and chives. Toss with cooked noodles. 
Lightly sauté asparagus and peas. Mix with noodles.
Add in remaining ingredients.

