Watch This Unicorn Margarita Change Colors Right Before Your Eyes

Forget Frappuccinos and toast—margaritas are the latest food-and-drink item to get the unicorn treatment. And what's even better about this one (besides the booze, obviously) is that it literally changes colors. Get your Instagrams ready, because we've got the recipe for you.

RELATED: Summer Is Going To Be Lit With These Tequila-Infused Gummies

Created in partnership between IZZE sparkling water and mixologist Ashley Rose Conway, the drink calls for a couple of unique ingredients: blue ice cubes and butterfly pea flower syrup (don't worry, we tell you how to make both below). The color change (see above video) is caused by an interaction between the lime juice—an acid—and the butterfly pea flower syrup. It's just science, people. The magical drink is guaranteed to cause a social media frenzy (we suggest a Boomerang for maximum effect).

Read below for the full recipe and prepare to be dazzled!