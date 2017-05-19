This Cocktail Tastes Like Breakfast in a Glass—In a Good Way

You’ve heard of breakfast for dinner, but how about breakfast for happy hour? If yogurt and fresh fruit top your list of morning eats, you'll want to try this new drink. The brainchild of mixologist Julian Cox and head chef CJ Jacobson of Ēma Mediterranean restaurant in Chicago features Greek yogurt and homemade coconut blueberry syrup. It's a sweet addition to the restaurant's newly released spring/summer cocktail list that features a slew of unique crossover elixirs with star ingredients found both in the kitchen and behind the bar.

RELATED: A Healthy Juice-Based Cocktail That Won’t Break Your Resolution

Read on for the full recipe, and perhaps consider a new addition to your brunch mimosa tradition.