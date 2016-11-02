Chrissy Teigen and Her Daughter Luna Both Have Eyes for This British Dish

Courtesy
Yield
Serves 6
Claire Stern

Chrissy Teigen is hardly discreet about the fact that she loves food. Check her Snapchat story at any given moment (username: chrissyteigen), and she’ll most likely be in the midst of making something mouth-wateringly delicious for herself and her hubby. So it’s not at all surprising that, when it comes to restaurants, the model-slash-lifestyle guru doesn’t mess around.

On a recent trip to London with her baby daughter Luna in tow, Teigen made a pit-stop at The Ivy, a popular celeb haunt in the city’s West End. Considering the restaurant is known for its modern British menu, the two were right to order the shepherd’s pie: an oh-so-satisfying variation on the classic that’s made with minced lamb and beef. Mmm.

chrissyteigen/Instagram

If you’re not jetting across the pond anytime soon, fear not. We tapped The Ivy for its famous recipe so you can make it in the comfort of your own home. Go ahead, succumb to your cravings.

The Ivy Chelsea Garden Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients

  • 7 ounces lean rib of beef mince
  • 7 ounces lean lamb mince
  • 2 shallots, peeled and finely chopped
  • 3 1/2 ounces button mushrooms, brushed off and finely chopped
  • 1 medium sized carrot, finely chopped
  • 3 sprigs fresh thyme, leaves removed
  • 3 sprigs fresh oregano, leaves removed and chopped
  • 1/2 cup red white
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 7 ounces chopped tomatoes
  • 1 1/3 cups veal stock
  • 1 tablespoon tomato purée
  • 1 tablespoon plain flour
  • Sunflower oil for frying
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 pounds King Edwards or Maris Piper potatoes
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter

How to Make It

1. Lightly oil both the lamb and beef mince. Heat a frying pan until smoking and cook the meat, mixing continuously, for about 5 minutes until the meat is a light brown color. Pour off the excess liquid and put in a dish to one side until the rest of the ingredients are ready.
2. In the same pan, heat a little oil and gently sweat the shallots, thyme, button mushrooms, and carrots for about 8 minutes. Add the mince and mix in the tomato purée and cook for about 5 minutes; then add the chopped tomatoes, red wine, and reduce for about 10 minutes. Add flour and mix thoroughly. Add the Worcestershire sauce and stock. Bring to the boil and simmer for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper; add more Worcestershire sauce if required and then the oregano. Keep to one side.
3. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
4. Peel and cut the potatoes into even-sized pieces. Cook in boiling salted water for around 15 minutes until soft; then drain and return to the pan over a gentle heat to remove any excess moisture. Using an old-fashioned masher or a potato ricer, thoroughly mash the potatoes and mix them with butter and season to taste.
5. To assemble and serve, put the meat mixture into an ovenproof dish. Top with the mashed potato, put into the oven and bake for around 30 minutes. It should turn a nice golden color.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!