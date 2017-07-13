This Chocolatey Almond Cake is Way Healthier Than You Think

What's not to love about a chocolate frosted cake? There aren't many bad things one can say about such a treat, but there's one glaring downfall: the nutrition facts. Luckily, we found a healthy alternative to your standard cake in this Chocolate-Covered Almond Cake. The clean ingredients in this baby are up to snuff for even the most conscious of eaters and as an added bonus, it's both gluten-free and dairy-free!

The recipe comes from Jeff Krasno's upcoming book, Find Your True Fork, on sale July 18 (available for pre-order; $16, amazon.com). As co-founder of Wanderlust—a yoga and wellness collective that engages members through varied experiences rooted in mindfulness—Krasno has been able to gather contributions and expert advice from some of the best and brightest minds in wellness to compile this supreme resource for responsible, ethical and healthy eating.

Courtesy

Find the full Chocolate-Covered Almond Cake recipe below!