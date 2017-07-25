This Chilled Cucumber Soup Will Help You Beat the Summer Heat
Soup is one of our favorite things to eat. From bisque, to stew, to chowder and every variety in between, it's perhaps the most comforting thing to eat during the winter. Slurping spoonfuls of piping hot stock during the summer doesn't sound quite as appealing, but before you relegate the dish to a winter-only option, check out this lovely chilled soup recipe. You'll get all the comforts of the classic meal, without running the risk of overheating in the sky high summer temps. Win, win!
RELATED: Is Souping the New Juicing? Quite Possibly So
The recipe comes from Chef Mark Peel, renowned chef and author of the cookbook New Classic Family Dinners ($4, amazon.com). While Peel's background has centered largely on the fine dining scene (he was the head chef at Wolfgang Puck's Beverly Hills landmark Spago for its first three years!), he's made a departure into the LA seafood scene with his new concept, Prawn. This broth based fast casual experience, nestled in Downtown's bustling Grand Central Market, combines the most pristine pristine and Chef Peel's decades old dedication to using only the freshest, local ingredients and some pretty innovative cooking techniques like the use of steam kettles to expedite the simmering process.
Read on for the full recipe and if you're passing through L.A., try it for yourself at Prawn.
Chilled Cucumber, Yogurt and Avocado Soup
How to Make It
Chef's Notes
This beautiful green soup is perfect for summer. It’s important to use Japanese or English cucumbers because you want to use the skin, and regular cucumbers are typically too bitter or skin is waxed. It’s also important to find good-quality, creamy plain whole milk yogurt (Greek is good too!), and serve the soup ice cold.
Cookbook Source
Excerpted from New Classic Family Dinners by Mark Peel. Copyright © 2009. Available from John Wiley & Sons, Inc.