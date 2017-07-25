This Chilled Cucumber Soup Will Help You Beat the Summer Heat

Soup is one of our favorite things to eat. From bisque, to stew, to chowder and every variety in between, it's perhaps the most comforting thing to eat during the winter. Slurping spoonfuls of piping hot stock during the summer doesn't sound quite as appealing, but before you relegate the dish to a winter-only option, check out this lovely chilled soup recipe. You'll get all the comforts of the classic meal, without running the risk of overheating in the sky high summer temps. Win, win!

The recipe comes from Chef Mark Peel, renowned chef and author of the cookbook New Classic Family Dinners ($4, amazon.com). While Peel's background has centered largely on the fine dining scene (he was the head chef at Wolfgang Puck's Beverly Hills landmark Spago for its first three years!), he's made a departure into the LA seafood scene with his new concept, Prawn. This broth based fast casual experience, nestled in Downtown's bustling Grand Central Market, combines the most pristine pristine and Chef Peel's decades old dedication to using only the freshest, local ingredients and some pretty innovative cooking techniques like the use of steam kettles to expedite the simmering process.

Read on for the full recipe and if you're passing through L.A., try it for yourself at Prawn.