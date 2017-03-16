Easy Weeknight Dinner: Chicken, Brussels Sprouts, and Bacon Skewers

Let's be honest: The weeknight dinner struggle is real. When we get home from work, the last thing many of us want to do is spend an hour-and-a-half in the kitchen crafting a meal. The temptation to order delivery—or, more likely, stick something in the microwave—can be overwhelming. That's where Weeknight Paleo ($19; amazon.com) comes in. The new cookbook from husband-and-wife team Julie and Charles Mayfield contains more than a hundred easy and delicious meals perfect that will help you eat healthy without slaving over the stove for hours on end.

The best part? All of the featured recipes adhere to the Mayfields' Paleo diet restrictions, which focus on meats, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats, but contain no dairy, grains, legumes, or refined sugars. Each dish strikes a balance between nutritious, tasty, and practical that is sure to satisfy picky eaters, health nuts, and lazy chefs alike. Keep reading on for the simple, no-fuss chicken, Brussels sprouts, and bacon skewers recipe that's sure to be your new M-F go-to. Bonus: It reheats nicely, too.