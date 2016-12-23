The Dairy-Free Eggnog Recipe You Never Knew You Needed

It’s no small secret that eggnog is delicious, but it’s also incredibly rich and filling, rendering it nearly impossible to drink while inhaling a tray of holiday desserts (we all have our limits). If you want a slightly healthier—and equally satisfying—alternative to the traditional recipe, then you’ve come to the right place. We tapped chef Michael Trevino of By Chloe, New York City's go-to spot for vegan comfort food, for his creative riff on the classic, which incorporates both almond milk and cashew milk. “The combination still has the rich texture you expect, and the flavor will satisfy anyone’s craving,” he said.

See for yourself with the recipe below.