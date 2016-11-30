This Vegan Cauliflower Parm Takes Comfort Food to the Next Level

Now that the colder, and oftentimes cloudier, weather is here to stay, comfort food is officially in season. We love cozying up with a big bowl of the soul-warming stuff, but some of our favorites come with a heavy dose of cream and cheese, leaving us a bit weighed down. So, in an attempt to keep our pants buttons firmly in place, we’re looking for lightened up versions of our classic calorie-laden comfort foods. And vegan chef and author Kristy Turner has us covered.

Chris Miller

In her sophomore cookbook, But My Family Would Never Eat Vegan! ($15; amazon.com), Turner dreamed up lighter, vegan alternatives to her family’s favorite dishes. Her recipe for cauliflower parm has all the flavors of the home-cooked Italian classic, but Turner substitutes vitamin-rich cauliflower “steaks” for chicken breasts. Each steak is coated with savory herbs and spices and smothered in marinara and "cheese." Read on for the full breakdown and get ready to warm up from the inside out.