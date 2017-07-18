Get Your Chocolate Fix With This Brooklyn Blackout Cake Recipe

You can never have too many sweets—and no one knows that better than Yasmin Newman, food writer and self-proclaimed dessert addict who just released her latest book, The Desserts of New York (And How To Eat Them All) ($25, amazon.com). In this cookbook-meets-travel-journal, Newman takes us through New York and the best sweet treats the city has to offer, sharing her favorite treats throughout the five boroughs and the neighborhoods associated with them. She wrote it while she was pregnant with her second child and traveling from Sydney, Australia to NYC with her husband and young daughter to fulfill what she calls her “Eat Pray Love dream.” If only we were there to help with the research too.

Courtesy

One of the most impressive desserts is the Brooklyn Blackout Cake, inspired by the blackout drills of World War II and created by Brooklyn-based Ebinger’s Bakery. We love Newman’s version—a decadent chocolate layered confection filled with chocolate-espresso cake, Oreo buttercream, and chocolate-coffee crumbs. Though she admits it’s a lot of work, she assures us “it’s worth every single bite.”

Read on to learn how to make the chocolate cake of Newman's—and soon to be your's—dreams.