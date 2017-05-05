Meet the Cocktail That Might Edge Out Mint Juleps on Kentucky Derby Day

Move over mint julep! We're breaking Kentucky Derby tradition in honor of another stylish cocktail. This year's race is best viewed sipping a bright, citrus, bourbon-based Kentucky 95 straight from chef Bobby Flay himself. A longtime horse-racing fan and horse owner, Flay created the drink to complement the Derby's exclusive breakfast experience at 21C in Louisville with Sentient Jet.

The cocktail, a mix of rich bourbon, fresh citrus juices, and sparkling wine, is a Southern-inspired spritzer with a kick and will be served at the breakfast, which will welcome the who's who of the Derby traveling to Louisville via private jet shuttle service Derby Air. How posh!

For those of us who can't make this year's Derby to schmooze with the luxury set, we snagged the super easy recipe here so you can sit back and enjoy. Gigantic hat, optional.