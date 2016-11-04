This Barefoot Contessa-Approved Carrot Salad Slays the Side Dish Game

Johnny Miller
Active Time
20 Mins Minutes
Total Time
55 Mins Minutes
Yield
6 servings
InStyle Staff

Ina Garten is an authority on many things: bangs, simplicity, English cheeses, and most importantly, Thanksgiving dinner. It’s a given her table is filled with holiday classics–turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, perhaps a pie or two. But make no mistake, this contessa loves to reimagine old favorites in subtle and delicious ways.

Take this maple-roasted carrot salad, for example, her sophisticated revival of basic glazed carrots. “I like the combinations of textures in this recipe," Garten says. "There’s peppery arugula, creamy goat cheese, salty Marcona almonds, and the sweetness of roasted carrots." The result? A modern-yet-nostalgic side dish you can make in under an hour. How easy is that?

VIDEO: 25 Thanksgiving Questions with Ina Garten

Read on for the recipe.

Maple-Roasted Carrot Salad

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds carrots, preferably leafy tops, trimmed and scrubbed
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 cup pure grade A maple syrup
  • 2/3 cup dried cranberries
  • 2/3 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons sherry wine vinegar
  • 2 garlic cloves, grated on a microplane
  • 6 ounces baby arugula
  • 6 ounces goat cheese, such as Montrachet, medium-diced
  • 2/3 cup roasted, salted Marcona almonds

How to Make It

1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
2. If carrots are wider than an inch, halve lengthwise. Cut carrots in large diagonal slices 1inch wide by 2 inches long. Place in a medium bowl with 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss well; transfer to two sheet pans. (if you use just one, they’ll steam instead of roasting.)
3. Roast for 20 minutes, tossing once, until carrots are tender.
4. Combine carrots onto one sheet pan, add maple syrup, toss, and roast for 10 to 15 minutes, until edges are caramelized. Toss and set aside for 10 minutes.
5. Meanwhile, combine cranberries and orange juice in a small saucepan and bring to a simmer; set aside for 10 minutes.
6. In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon, salt, and 3 tablespoons olive oil.
7. Place arugula in a large bowl. Add carrots, cranberries (with their liquid), goat cheese, almonds, and the vinaigrette. Toss, sprinkle with salt, and serve at room temperature.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!