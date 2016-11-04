This Barefoot Contessa-Approved Carrot Salad Slays the Side Dish Game

Ina Garten is an authority on many things: bangs, simplicity, English cheeses, and most importantly, Thanksgiving dinner. It’s a given her table is filled with holiday classics–turkey, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, perhaps a pie or two. But make no mistake, this contessa loves to reimagine old favorites in subtle and delicious ways.

Take this maple-roasted carrot salad, for example, her sophisticated revival of basic glazed carrots. “I like the combinations of textures in this recipe," Garten says. "There’s peppery arugula, creamy goat cheese, salty Marcona almonds, and the sweetness of roasted carrots." The result? A modern-yet-nostalgic side dish you can make in under an hour. How easy is that?

VIDEO: 25 Thanksgiving Questions with Ina Garten

Read on for the recipe.