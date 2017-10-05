Baked By Melissa's "Slutty Cake" Is the Perfect Instagram-Worthy Dessert

If you’re obsessed with yummy Instagram-worthy sweets like we are, you’ve probably heard of Baked by Melissa’s signature colorful bite-size cupcakes. And if you’re lucky enough to have tasted these mini delights, you’ll understand how excited we are for Cakes by Melissa ($19, amazon.com), from the mastermind behind those unique tie-dye cupcakes, Melissa Ben-Ishay (yes, the Melissa). In her first ever cookbook, Ben-Ishay not only features over 120 tasty (and beautiful) dessert recipes, but she also divulges her best-kept baking secrets that brought her here today. After getting fired from her job, Ben-Ishay built the brand from the ground up by baking cupcakes from her cramped Murray Hill kitchen with zero funding, before launching a thriving e-commerce business with 13 locations in N.Y.C.

Ben-Ishay’s distinct take on traditional cakes and love for crafting encourages home bakers and professional chefs alike to get inventive in the kitchen, whether it’s with colors, flavors, or decorations—and her slutty cake recipe does just that. The pretty, vibrant cake reflects the fun Baked by Melissa aesthetic, with a drippy pink vanilla glaze, cookies and cream filling, and tons of sprinkles. “If I’m going to eat something, I want to know what it’s going to taste like just by looking at it,” Ben-Ishay writes.

Read on to find out how to make this creative yet delicious slutty cake. And don’t forget to Instagram a picture when you’re done!