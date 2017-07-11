Start Your Day on a Sweet Note with This Apple-Blackberry Crisp 

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day and to us, that's all the more reason to make it delicious. We're big fans of the classic bacon and eggs, but some days just call for a sweeter start. That's where this warm, crumbly apple-blackberry breakfast crisp comes in. We have a feeling you'll be making it on repeat all summer.

The recipe comes from Pamela Salzman's new cookbook Kitchen Matters: More than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable ($14, amazon.com). Salzman, a certified holistic health counselor, also teaches cooking classes full-time in Los Angeles to spread the gospel of eating (and preparing!) fresh, wholesome foods. Celebs like Nicole Richie, Rashida Jones, and The Hills star Audrina Patridge are just a few fans of her classes.

Courtesy

Not only is Salzman's new book a compilation of her most popular recipes, but also a resource with answers to a host of questions she's frequently asked by at-home chefs. She tackles everything from using intimidating health foods to meal planning, and, of course, delicious recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Find the full Apple-Blackberry Crisp recipe below. 

Apple-Blackberry Breakfast Crisp

Ingredients

  • 1 pound apples (peeled only if desired, cored and sliced thinly)
  • 12 ounces fresh or frozen and defrosted blackberries
  • 3 tablespoons juice of an orange
  • 1 tablespoon arrowroot powder
  • 11/4 cups almond meal or almond flour
  • 3/4 cup Certified-GF old-fashioned rolled oats
  • 2/3 cup raw pecans, chopped
  • 6 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 5 tablespoons pure Grade A maple syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 pinch ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 cup unrefined virgin coconut oil, at room temperature OR 1 stick unsalted butter (not vegan/DF)
  • Greek yogurt for serving (optional; omit for vegan/DF, or look for coconut or almond milk yogurt as a vegan/DF alternative)

How to Make It

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.
2. Prepare the filling: Combine the apples, blackberries, orange juice, and arrowroot in a bowl and pour everything into a 9 or 10-inch pie plate or cast-iron skillet and spread evenly.
3. Prepare the topping: Combine all the remaining ingredients in a bowl and mix with your hands until no longer dry, forming small “nuggets” of topping. Alternatively, use an electric mixer to combine everything. Using your hands, arrange the crisp topping on the filling and place the baking dish or skillet on a rimmed baking sheet. Bake for 40 to 50 minutes, or until the fruit is soft and bubbling and the topping is golden brown. If the topping is getting too golden before the fruit is soft, tent with aluminum foil. Serve warm with yogurt, if desired.

Chef's Notes

The crisp topping can be made up to 3 days ahead and kept refrigerated. Remove from refrigerator and break up into pieces and arrange directly on top of fruit. The topping can also be frozen for up to 3 months.

Cookbook Source

Excerpted from Kitchen Matters: More than 100 Recipes and Tips to Transform the Way You Cook and Eat—Wholesome, Nourishing, Unforgettable by Pamela Salzman. Copyright © 2017. Available from Da Capo Lifelong Books, an imprint of Perseus Books, LLC

