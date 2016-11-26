The Kardashian-Jenner Clan Is Obsessed with This Lobster Mango Salad

'Tis the season for gathering together with friends and family to eat, drink, and be merry. But mostly eat. As we gather with our extended families, we can't help but wonder how celebrities are enjoying the holiday season with their families, especially the unofficial first family of celebs: The Kardashian-Jenners. We imagine, like us, they use any time together to reminisce and chow down on some of their favorite comfort dishes. And this mouthwatering mango lobster salad from Beverly Hills-based Vietnamese hotspot Crustacean might be a frontrunner.

From what we hear, this succulent entrée is a certifiable favorite of the famously #blessed family (especially momager Kris), and it’s also the restaurant's best seller. According Helene and Jacqueline An, the mother-daughter duo behind the eatery’s cookbook An: To Eat ($23; amazon.com), the secret to this insanely flavorful dish is sautéing the lobster shells in oil with the other ingredients to extract every last drop of deliciousness. Sounds juicy, right?

Read on for the recipe and imagine your name starts with a K while you eat.

