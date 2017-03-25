A Delicious Brown Butter Waffle Recipe for International Waffle Day

When it comes to the most important meal of the day, you shouldn't mess around—especially on the occasion of International Waffle Day. Let's be real: The waffles slathered with butter and copious amounts of syrup are the ultimate way to indulge before noon (or after, who are we to judge?). For the breakfast-centric occasion, we tapped chef Ari Taymor of Alma at The Standard, a New American eatery at The Standard Hotel in West Hollywood, California, for his go-to recipe, which incorporates lightly browned butter. "Waffles always remind me of lazy weekend mornings, or late nights," he recently told InStyle. "We serve them at both times, the brown butter adds a depth and nuance that lets you pick whether the toppings will be savory or sweet."

Read on for the full breakdown.

Brown Butter Waffles

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 1/4-ounce packet active dry yeast
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking soda

How to Make It

1. Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook, swirling the pan, until lightly browned—it should smell nutty.
2. To make the batter, warm 1/2 cup milk in a small saucepan over low heat until it reaches about 105°F (just warm to the touch). Transfer to a large bowl and add the yeast. Set aside until foamy, about 5 minutes. Whisk 1/3 cup of the brown butter, reserving the rest for buttering the waffle iron. Whisk in the flour, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt and the remaining 2 cups milk. Cover with plastic wrap and let rise overnight at room temperature.
3. Preheat a waffle iron; brush with the reserved brown butter. Stir the eggs and baking soda into the batter. Spoon 1/3 cup batter into the waffle iron and cook until golden. Transfer to a baking sheet and keep warm in the oven while you make the rest. Top with whatever you like.

