Keep the Kids Away From Ali Larter's Boozy Orange Cake

No bar cart is complete without orange liqueur and, as it turns out, no baking pantry is complete without it, either. After you've made your refershing margaritas, keep the bottle out to whip up this light and delicious dessert with a little kick. Fair warning: this isn't your grandma's iced orange cake!

RELATED: A Big, Sparkly Secret That’ll Change the Way You Bake Cakes

The recipe comes from actress and cookbook author Ali Larter, who recently teamed up with Cointreau to cook up the most deliciously unexpected dessert you'll try this summer. This Iced Orange Cointreau Cake is just the inspo you'll need to break away from your ordinary baking repertoire and spice things up. Trust us—your guests will love it (21 and over, of course!).

Courtesy of Cointreau

Get the full recipe below.