Keep the Kids Away From Ali Larter's Boozy Orange Cake

Courtesy of Cointreau
Yield
1 cake
Courtney Higgs

No bar cart is complete without orange liqueur and, as it turns out, no baking pantry is complete without it, either. After you've made your refershing margaritas, keep the bottle out to whip up this light and delicious dessert with a little kick. Fair warning: this isn't your grandma's iced orange cake!

The recipe comes from actress and cookbook author Ali Larter, who recently teamed up with Cointreau to cook up the most deliciously unexpected dessert you'll try this summer. This Iced Orange Cointreau Cake is just the inspo you'll need to break away from your ordinary baking repertoire and spice things up. Trust us—your guests will love it (21 and over, of course!).

Courtesy of Cointreau

Get the full recipe below.

Ali Larter’s Iced Orange Cointreau Cake

Ingredients

  • 2 cups spelt flour
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1/4 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 1/3 cups olive oil
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 tablespoons orage zest
  • 1/2 cups fresh orange juice
  • 1/2 cup Cointreau

How to Make It

Heat oven to 350. Butter or oil a 9-Inch square or round cake pan and line the bottom with parchment paper.
Combine dry ingredients in one large bowl, wet ingredients in another smaller bowl. Pour wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and whisk until combined. Do not over mix. Pour batter into pan and bake for 1 hour.
Cool on rack for 30 minutes. Use a knife to loosen the sides, remove from pan and let cool completely on rack.
Once cake is completely cool, place cake on serving plate.
*For the Icing:
1 ⅓ cups powdered sugar
3 tablespoons Cointreau
1 tablespoon fresh orange juice
Combine powdered sugar, Cointreau and orange juice. Pour over cake making sure to completely coat the top and drip down the sides.

