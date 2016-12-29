Toast to 2017 with This Refreshing Pomegranate Mojito Mocktail

Who says you need Champagne to make a toast?

According to Aimee Song, an alcohol-free bevy will do just fine. The creator of the popular fashion blog Song of Style and social media star certainly has plenty to celebrate this year, like hitting the 4 million followers milestone on Instagram and publishing her first book Capture Your Style ($12; amazon.com). So when she does commemorate the occasion, you'll find her raising a glass with a virgin spritzer like this pomegranate mojito mocktail.

"It's a refresher from all the heavy food and flavors at holiday parties," she tells InStyle, which makes it a perfect non-alcoholic beverage for your next holiday bash or a 2017 New Year’s Eve get-together. Not to mention, you’ll feel even more invigorated when you wake up the next morning hangover-free.

Read on for the recipe and don't think twice about sipping these babies all night long.